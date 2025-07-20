Travel

Four airports brace for direct impact from tropical storm Wipha

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has announced that four airports are forecast to be directly affected by storm Wipha (storm No. 3), comprising Noi Bai, Van Don, Cat Bi and Tho Xuan.

In addition, other airports including Dien Bien, Vinh, Dong Hoi, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Phu Cat and Pleiku have been advised to remain on alert for abnormal weather developments as the storm approaches.

Adverse weather has resulted in significant disruptions of flights.

The Ministry of Construction and the CAAV have instructed airlines to closely monitor weather conditions in storm-affected areas and adjust flight schedules as necessary to ensure absolute safety.

Due to the impact of storm No. 3 near Hong Kong (China), Vietnam Airlines has adjusted its flight schedules for several routes to and from Hong Kong on July 20.

Additionally, some domestic and international flights on July 20 may experience delays or disruptions due to the storm.

On July 19, adverse weather resulted in significant disruptions, forcing many flights to divert, delay, or suspend services at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong

