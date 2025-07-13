41 percent of Vietnamese travelers prioritize plastic-free tourism

A recent survey has revealed that 41 percent of Vietnamese tourists now prioritize tourism without plastic, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental sustainability among domestic travelers.

Hoi An ancient town

Plastic-free tourism is increasingly becoming a mainstream trend, as more Vietnamese travelers place a strong emphasis on environmental protection when planning their trips.

According to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel and Sustainability Report, 41 percent of Vietnamese tourists consider reducing plastic waste the most important action on the journey toward sustainable tourism. Notably, this rate increased sharply compared to 2024, when energy conservation topped the list of environmental priorities at 56 percent.

In support of the “Plastic Free July” campaign, Booking.com’s latest report highlights a clear shift in Vietnamese travelers’ awareness and behavior. In 2025, recycling and minimizing the use of single-use items have emerged as leading travel priorities, with 58 percent of survey respondents identifying this as their top criterion when planning trips.

In addition, 62 percent of Vietnamese travelers now view sustainability as a decisive factor when choosing their destinations. An overwhelming 90 percent also expressed a desire to travel more eco-consciously in the next 12 months.

The survey further reveals rising public concern over the environmental impact of tourism, with 46 percent of respondents believing that waste and pollution from travel pose major challenges to local communities, while 56 percent hope to see more effective waste management solutions implemented.

According to the Travel and Sustainable Development 2025 report by Booking.com, the green living trend has created many positive changes. 83 percent of Vietnamese travelers now hope to leave a positive impact after each trip. Meanwhile, 69 percent express concern about the effects of tourism on local communities, and 26 percent consider sustainability in their vacation planning criteria.

Hoi An has been named by Booking.com as one of the most outstanding destinations for plastic-free tourism.

In recognition of its environmental efforts, Hoi An has been named by Booking.com as one of the most outstanding destinations for plastic-free tourism. The ancient town, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, is also earning praise for its pioneering efforts in environmental protection.

Notably, Cham Island, part of the UNESCO-recognized World Biosphere Reserve, implemented a complete ban on plastic bags as early as 2009. Today, the local community and businesses in Hoi An actively promote sustainable practices by using natural materials and reusable products, helping to spread a broader message of green living.

Alongside Hoi An, several destinations around the world are also advancing ambitious plastic-free tourism models, such as the island of Paros in Greece implementing the “Clean Blue Paros” program; the Guatemalan town of San Pedro La Laguna becoming the first in the country to completely ban single-use plastics; Tofino in Canada recognized for its certified plastic reduction standards; El Nido in the Philippines, the forefront of the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative; and the Italian island of Ischia introducing bans on plastic straws and disposable plates and adopting a packaging reuse system to curb waste.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh