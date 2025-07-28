Vietnam wins big at Asian Architecture and Hospitality Awards

Vietnam's hotels and destinations gained regional spotlight at the 2025 Asia Architecture Design Awards (AADA) and Asia Hospitality Awards (AHA).

Hang Ngoc Rong secures Emerging Cultural Destination Award. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

The award ceremony was hosted for the first time in tandem by the Asia Awards Organisation (AAO) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Held at The Shilla Seoul, a venue symbolising the fusion of contemporary architecture and Korean hospitality, the event marked a convergence of design and experience under the theme “Vibrant Asia”. Over 200 architects, designers, hoteliers, and industry leaders from 10 countries participated, alongside embassy representatives from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Addressing the event, Tan Quee Peng, General Director of RSP Vietnam and head of the AAO and AADA 2025 jury panels, emphasised the close relationship between architecture and service, noting that both shape cultural experiences and identity. When integrated, they drive not only artistic expression but also regional economic and cultural growth.

Out of 63 architectural works and 38 hospitality individuals and projects recognised, several Vietnamese entries stood out, including The RIVUS and The CENTRIC (Masterise Group), Dong Dong interior collection (Landco Corporation), Dhawa Hanoi & The Lakeside Complex (Pacific Thang Long), and The Luxury House (Cat Moc Group).

These projects were praised for their creative fusion of cultural heritage, sustainability, and innovation, raising Vietnam’s profile in Asian architecture and design.

At the inaugural AHA, 33 individuals and hospitality projects were honored for redefining guest experience in Asia. Notable winners included Grand Copthorne Waterfront (Singapore) and Vietnam’s own Army Guest House.

Vietnam also secured recognition in categories celebrating innovation and local identity with Selectum Noa Resort – Best Resort Concept in Asia 2025; Ambassador Cruise – Best Dining Cruise in Asia, and Hang Ngoc Rong – Emerging Cultural Destination.

Selectum Noa Resort wins Best Resort Concept in Asia 2025 (Photo:hanoimoi.vn)

AAO advisor and judge Gianfranco Bianchi expressed admiration for Vietnam’s strong presence, calling it a testament to the country’s creative capabilities and distinctive cultural voice in the regional hospitality sector.

Vietnam will host the 2026 edition of both AADA and AHA, with Hang Ngoc Rong selected as the official venue. This marks a major milestone, offering Vietnam the opportunity to showcase its innovation and cultural identity on a pan-Asian stage.

The 2026 awards are expected to deliver unprecedented experiences and serve as a launchpad for future breakthroughs in architecture and hospitality across the region.

