Facial recognition streamlines air travel procedures at Tan Son Nhat T3 Terminal

Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s newly opened Terminal T3 saw hundreds of domestic passengers breeze through security using facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for traditional ID checks or boarding passes on July 27.

A passengers uses the VNeID app with integrated biometric data at the airport.

Two designated counters on the terminal’s third floor now handle passengers who have logged into the VNeID application and completed online check-in. At these stations, passengers undergo biometric verification by simply positioning their face in front of a VNeID-enabled scanner—a process that takes just one to three seconds.

Travelers can complete formalities in two ways: first, by checking in online via VNeID (currently for iOS devices), verifying their eKYC profile, and walking straight to the security gate, where the system automatically matches their face and opens the gate; or second, by checking in directly at counters 56–77 before using facial recognition to pass through security.

The system compares real-time facial scans with Level 2 VNeID identification data or airline records. Once matched, gates open automatically, allowing passengers to proceed to security screening without presenting any documents.

After a full day of operation, no major glitches were reported. Nevertheless, the Southern Airport Authority advises passengers to carry physical IDs as a precaution against technical issues, such as network errors or phone malfunctions. Passengers whose data cannot be matched or who require manual verification will be processed under existing security protocols.

For now, the service is available exclusively for Vietnam Airlines’ domestic flights at Terminal T3. Plans are underway to expand the technology to major airports nationwide—including Noi Bai and Da Nang—to enhance passenger experience, optimize staffing, and move closer to the vision of “smart, paperless airports” in the near future.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Thuy Doan