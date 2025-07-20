Quang Ninh temporarily suspends tourist boat permits in Ha Long Bay

The Inland Waterway Port Authority and Inland Waterway Vehicle Registration Agency of Quang Ninh Province on July 20 issued an urgent notice to temporarily suspend departure permits for all passenger transport vessels in the locality.

The move is in response to the complicated developments of storm No. 3 (Wipha).

Under the directive, the issuance of departure permits for all tourist boats and passenger vessels operating in the area of Ha Long Bay and surrounding island routes has been halted, starting on July 20, prioritizing the absolute safety for passengers, crew members and vessels.

Passenger vessels returning to shore are still permitted to operate.

Starting from July 20, Quang Ninh Province has suspended the issuance of departure permits for tourist boats operating in the area of Ha Long Bay.



The Inland Waterway Port Authority and Inland Waterway Vehicle Registration Agency of Quang Ninh have instructed all relevant units to keep closely in touch with weather developments via official meteorological updates.

Additionally, it is essential to promptly provide weather forecasts to boat owners, port operators, captains and relevant units to proactively conduct preparedness and ensure absolute safety for both people and vessels without carelessness and precaution amid the storm.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong