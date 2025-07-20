Ninh Binh rejects rumors of stranded tourists at Tam Coc - Bich Dong site

Director of the Ninh Binh Provincial Department of Tourism Bui Van Manh confirmed that there are no stranded tourists at the Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist site.

Thus, the provincial tourism authorities have officially delivered a speech in response to information that has been rapidly spreading on social media regarding a group of tourists allegedly trapped by heavy rain and strong winds during their visit to the Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist site in Ninh Binh Province on the afternoon of July 19.

Ninh Binh Provicial Tourism Department rejects rumors of tourists stranded at Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist area.

As indicated by the Management Board of the Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area, a about 90 tourists had finished their tour safely as they were transported out of the site by motorboats on the afternoon of July 19 due to a sudden thunderstorm.

As strong winds picked up, boat operators swiftly alerted the Site Management Board, enabling the timely deployment of motorboats for assistance.

Another group, including 27 visitors at the Cong Rong tourist area, was guided to a safe shelter on the same day. They requested to continue their tour in the following day, which was approved by the Department of Tourism in coordination with the Cong Rong Tourist Area Management Board.

On the morning of July 20, under better weather conditions, the group resumed their tour and received dedicated support from the tour guides, coordinators and boat operators. The Cong Rong Tourist Area Management Board also deployed additional motorboats for assistance.

According to the Department of Tourism of Ninh Binh Province, to prepare for unexpected weather conditions, tourist operators have proactively implemented storm prevention measures, maintained rescue teams on standby, and ensured prompt communication systems for emergency response.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong