Beachgoers should stay safe during summer holidays

At the current time, coastal localities Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa and Da Nang have recorded a sharp increase in visitors during the summer of 2025. However, local authorities have recently reported multiple drowning incidents involving beachgoers.

Therefore, it is crucial to identify the causes and implement effective safety measures.

Multiple fatalities from drowning incidents

A series of deadly drownings have been reported along Vietnam’s coast since the early 2025.

Particularly, Lam Dong Province has recorded a series of heartbreaking drowning incidents. In February, two people in a group of beachgoers were caught in a rip current at a beach in Phan Thiet Ward. Locals rescued one, but a 25-year-old man from Da Nang died.

A month later, a group of 12th-grade students from Dong Nai went swimming in Mui Ne Ward when they were pulled out to sea by strong waves. Despite efforts from rescue teams, one student did not survive.

Most recently, on May 29, a group of eight students from outside the province travelled to a beach in Hoa Thang Commune. While swimming, they were caught in a rip current, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old student.

The coastal province of Khanh Hoa has also reported multiple drowning cases.

In early March, two male students, aged 16 and 18, from Ninh Hoa Commune, were swept away by waves while swimming at a local beach. Their bodies were found after several days of searching.

On the evening of June 4, a 78-year-old woman drowned while she was swimming at a beach near Nha Trang Ward. Fortunately, she was rescued in time.

In Da Nang, multiple drowning incidents have occurred during recent months. In May 2025, two eighth-grade students from Tran Quang Khai Secondary School encountered trouble while they were swimming at Nam O Beach. One was found dead after being pushed ashore by waves, and the second body was recovered later.

A similar tragedy case occurred around the same time last year when a group of nine young people aged 9 to 15 went swimming at a beach in Da Nang, ignoring warning signs. They were swept away by strong waves. Despite prompt rescue efforts, three of them died.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger safety awareness, enforcement of warning signs and improved public education about swimming conditions and risks at beaches.

Black flags warn of dangerous zones at Back Beach (Thuy Van Beach), Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Compliance with beach safety regulations and warnings

According to the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Lam Dong Province, Khanh Hoa Province and Da Nang City, the main cause of most drowning incidents is that numerous tourists and locals do not follow beach safety regulations.

In addition, several beaches are still not fully equipped with professional lifeguard systems. The lack of lifeguards or warning signs increases the risk of tourists facing dangerous situations without timely assistance.

As indicated by several secure forces, rip currents may occur on long, straight beaches, embayed beaches and calm-looking areas with foamy white wave on either side.

Waves crash onto the shore and then quickly pull back out to sea, instead of dispersing evenly like at other beaches.

Beachgoers may mistakenly think the area looks calm and safe, but in reality, they can be caught in the rip current, pulled far from shore, and face a high risk of going missing.

The lifeguards have posted warning signs in dangerous areas, however, beachgoers must observe carefully and not swim in areas with unusual signs.

Some lifeguards noted that if beachgoers caught in a rip current, they should stay calm and avoid panicking. Instead of trying to swim across, not against the rip current which can quickly lead to exhaustion, everyone should relax and allow the current to carry them until weakened rip, then should swim parallel to the rip to escape it to safely return to shore.

