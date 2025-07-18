Vietnam Tourism Association opens promotion office in South Korea.

The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) officially launched the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Office in Seoul on July 17, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand market presence and strengthen tourism ties between Vietnam and South Korea.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said that the establishment of the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Office in South Korea demonstrates the tourism sector’s strong commitment to enhancing promotion efforts, attracting more South Korean travelers, and supporting businesses in organizing outbound tours for Vietnamese tourists.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea Vu Ho also highly appreciated the Vietnam Tourism Association’s effort and affirmed that the new office will serve as an effective bridge to promote two-way tourism, expand business cooperation between travel enterprises of the two countries, and deepen the Vietnam-Korea friendship.

On the opening day, VITA hosted a working session connecting Vietnamese localities and travel companies with 65 South Korean tour operators and 13 media organizations. The event was followed by a tourism roadshow showcasing Vietnam’s destinations and travel products. A number of cooperation agreements were signed between tourism businesses and associations from both countries, reflecting the strong promotional impact achieved from the start.

With its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and geographic proximity, Vietnam has long been a popular destination for South Korean travelers. The newly established promotion office is expected to further strengthen marketing efforts, facilitate greater exchange between tourists of both nations, and open up expanded opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh