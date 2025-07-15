MICE EXPO 2025: Heritage and technology to drive tourism growth

Vietnam MICE EXPO 2025, the country’s largest event in the MICE sector, will be held on September 26 in Hanoi under the theme “Heritage & Technology in the New Era,” expecting over 800 businesses and 1,500 delegates.

Nguyen Duc Anh, Chairman of the Vietnam MICE Tourism Club, speaks at the briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s largest event in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector—Vietnam MICE EXPO 2025—is scheduled to take place on September 26 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.

Held under the theme “Heritage & Technology in the New Era,” the event is expected to attract more than 800 domestic and international enterprises and over 1,500 delegates.

Speaking at a press briefing on July 15, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) Cao Thi Ngoc Lan noted that Vietnam has significant potential for MICE tourism. VITA, and especially its MICE Tourism Chapter, has worked to organize the MICE EXPO as a platform to connect service providers, build a more professional MICE ecosystem, strengthen regional and sectoral linkages, and expand opportunities for domestic and international cooperation.

She called on travel agencies, hotels, and related businesses to actively contribute to the success of the 2025 edition, helping to unlock the sector’s full potential.

Nguyen Duc Anh, Chairman of the MICE Tourism Chapter, said the theme reflects not only a strategic orientation for Vietnam’s national MICE development but also a dual vision in the context of globalization: leveraging heritage as a foundation of cultural identity while embracing technology to enhance competitiveness and innovation.

Event activities will focus on three key pillars: cultural identity positioning through tangible and intangible heritage to create unique MICE experiences; driving a tech revolution with digital platforms to enhance heritage value and event organization; and expanding global connectivity, with 1,500 domestic buyers and over 50 international MICE partners expected to participate, including overseas tourism promotion agencies in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam MICE EXPO 2025 will serve not only as a business networking platform but also as a journey connecting tradition and modernity, people and technology, and Vietnam with the global community.

Kieu Viet, Head of the Accommodation Management Division at the Hanoi Department of Tourism, affirmed that Hanoi regards MICE tourism as a strategic direction to boost revenue, service quality, and professionalism in the tourism industry. As the city prepares for a series of celebrations marking National Day on September 2, he expressed confidence that the success of MICE EXPO 2025 will significantly contribute to both MICE visitor numbers and overall tourism growth in Hanoi.

The event will feature a range of activities, including thematic seminars on heritage and technology, business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions between tourism, event, and technology stakeholders, and a Tech Zone showcasing tailored digital solutions for the MICE sector.

On the sidelines, participants can engage in community-building activities such as the inaugural VMA Pickleball Cup and the virtual race “One Round of Vietnam,” held in celebration of the 65th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

Vietnamplus