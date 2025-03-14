Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport gets ready for inauguration on April 30

Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be put into operation by April 30 in accordance with the Prime Minister's directive, marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30,1975-2025).

The construction project of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has achieved 97 percent of its total volume. (Photo: SGGP)

The investment and construction units have inspected the equipment and passenger handling services and organized a personnel training program for the operation.

Initially, Terminal T3 is expected to handle domestic flights from Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air. During the trial phase, the airport will carry out operational testing at Terminal T3 before its official inauguration on April 30, 2025.

Terminal T1 will continue to receive flights from airlines such as Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Pacific Airlines.

The new Terminal T3 is expected to alleviate the pressure on Terminal T1, which is currently overloaded. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction project of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has achieved 97 percent of its total volume. Currently, the units are implementing a comprehensive check of equipment including electrical systems, ventilation and air conditioning systems, fire prevention and fighting, elevators, escalators, jetways, baggage conveyors, and baggage scanners. The airport will conduct technical trials starting from March 15 to ensure smooth operation before the official opening day.

A road viaduct, airport apron, and multistory car park combined with non-aeronautical services have been completed. The expanded apron area is currently in the final inspection phase before being put into operation. The remaining items are expected to be completed by March 31.

Once completed, the new T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport will become a domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year. Its total cost is nearly VND11,000 billion (US$431.2 million), sourced from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam’s equity capital, and the remainder comes from commercial loans.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh