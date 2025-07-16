Ho Chi Minh City boosts night tourism development

Ho Chi Minh City is expanding its night tourism offerings, with diverse products already in development and more planning.

On the late afternoon of July 15, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu informed that the department had submitted a report to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on the implementation of its night tourism product project in Ho Chi Minh City.

The report highlights the growing variety of night tourism products in the city, notably specialized programs at the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, shows like "Sac Mau Dem" (Colors of the Night), "A O Show" and "Ve Cho Lon Xem Mua Lan" (Visit Cho Lon to See Lion Dance).

Night-time sightseeing activities are also vibrant, aligned with double-decker buses, Saigon water buses, and culinary tours along the Saigon River.

Local and international tourists enjoy entertainment and cuisine at Van Thanh Tourist Area under Saigontourist Group.

The city's night-time culinary scene is appealing with famous food streets such as Bui Vien and Vinh Khanh, the food street in front of Quang Trung Monument, Ho Thi Ky, and the shopping and food street on Hau Giang Street near Binh Tay Market.

In the second half of the year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism plans to focus on collaborating with local authorities to organize more night-time walking streets, attract investment into tourism centers combined with entertainment events, and establish specialized culinary zones for tourists.

Besides, the department will also coordinate with the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports, businesses and investors to develop night tours that incorporate ethnic cultural performances and visits to Ho Chi Minh City Museum, the Museum of Southern Women, the Con Dao Prison historical site and Bach Dinh (White Place).

To further boost night tourism development, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has proposed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issue public-private partnership mechanisms and policies to attract investment in museums and cultural-historical sites. They also recommend incentives for developing the night-time economy.

Additionally, the department has proposed to allow local authorities to proactively extend the operating hours for night-time services based on actual conditions.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong