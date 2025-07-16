Ministry proposes further easing temporary visa rules to attract int'l visitors

A special visa exemption certificate that is valid for up to 5 years and expires at least 30 days before the expiry of the applicant's passport has just been proposed.

Scientists, university professors, and researchers affiliated with academic institutions are among those eligible for special visa exemptions. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese Government has currently increased the duration of visa-exempt stays for citizens from certain countries to 45 days.

Holders of the special visa exemption certificate will be granted a temporary residence period of 90 days for each entry into Vietnam. If the remaining validity of the certificate is less than 90 days, the duration of stay will match the validity period of the card. This 90-day stay provision is a notable change, offering eligible individuals more time to work and engage in activities in Vietnam without the need for frequent visa renewals.

A draft decree on temporary visa exemptions for certain groups of foreign nationals has recently been submitted by the Ministry of Public Security to the Ministry of Justice for review as part of efforts to promote socio-economic development.

Priority groups under the proposed policy include guests invited by senior leaders of the Party, the State, and the Government of Vietnam; chief executive officers, experts, scientists, and university professors; and researchers, engineers, and highly skilled IT professionals.

The list also covers investors, executives of multinational corporations, and leaders of major enterprises who have made significant contributions to economic development; individuals active in culture, the arts, sports, and tourism with a positive public influence; honorary consuls of Vietnam abroad; as well as guests of leading research institutes, universities, and large businesses.

The agencies and organizations must submit a proposal to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security for approval. The processing time is three working days from the date of receipt of complete documents.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh