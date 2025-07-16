Travel

Ministry proposes further easing temporary visa rules to attract int'l visitors

SGGPO

A special visa exemption certificate that is valid for up to 5 years and expires at least 30 days before the expiry of the applicant's passport has just been proposed.

nha-khoa-hoc-9964-6774.jpg
Scientists, university professors, and researchers affiliated with academic institutions are among those eligible for special visa exemptions. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese Government has currently increased the duration of visa-exempt stays for citizens from certain countries to 45 days.

Holders of the special visa exemption certificate will be granted a temporary residence period of 90 days for each entry into Vietnam. If the remaining validity of the certificate is less than 90 days, the duration of stay will match the validity period of the card. This 90-day stay provision is a notable change, offering eligible individuals more time to work and engage in activities in Vietnam without the need for frequent visa renewals.

A draft decree on temporary visa exemptions for certain groups of foreign nationals has recently been submitted by the Ministry of Public Security to the Ministry of Justice for review as part of efforts to promote socio-economic development.

Priority groups under the proposed policy include guests invited by senior leaders of the Party, the State, and the Government of Vietnam; chief executive officers, experts, scientists, and university professors; and researchers, engineers, and highly skilled IT professionals.

The list also covers investors, executives of multinational corporations, and leaders of major enterprises who have made significant contributions to economic development; individuals active in culture, the arts, sports, and tourism with a positive public influence; honorary consuls of Vietnam abroad; as well as guests of leading research institutes, universities, and large businesses.

The agencies and organizations must submit a proposal to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security for approval. The processing time is three working days from the date of receipt of complete documents.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

temporary visa visa-exempt stays citizens from certain countries special visa exemption certificate

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn