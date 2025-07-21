Typhoon Wipha approaches, causing mass flight cancellations

Airlines simultaneously announced cancellations of both domestic and international flights due to Typhoon Wipha on July 21.

Due to the bad weather, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has decided to cancel flights, including VN1188, VN7188, VN7189, VN7056, and VN7057 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong; and VN1856 and VN1857 between Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao.

Pacific Airlines has announced schedule adjustments for flights BL6440 and BL6441 operating between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, advancing their departure times to ensure takeoff and landing at Cat Bi Airport occur before noon. The airline also confirmed the cancellation of flights BL6520 and BL6521 on the same route for the day.

Additionally, on July 22, all Vietnam Airlines Group flights departing from Cat Bi Airport will be scheduled after 12:00 p.m.

Vietjet Air announced a temporary suspension of eight flights to and from Quang Ninh and Hai Phong on July 21. Affected flights include VJ232 on the Ho Chi Minh City–Van Don route; VJ233 from Van Don to Ho Chi Minh City; VJ290, VJ1278, and VJ1284 on the Ho Chi Minh City–Hai Phong route; VJ291, VJ1275, and VJ1285 on the Hai Phong–Ho Chi Minh City route; and VJ734 and VJ733 from Nha Trang to Hai Phong.

Vietnam Airlines has announced schedule adjustments affecting several international flights to and from Hong Kong (China).

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air has revised the routing of two flights on July 21, changing VJ926 and VJ925 from the Hai Phong–Seoul route to operate instead between Hanoi and Seoul.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh