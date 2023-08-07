Northern electricity system significantly damaged by flooding, downpours

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) informed that flooding-and-downpour-induced landsides in the Central Highlands, Southern and Northern regions have affected the operation of power systems and grids.

The huge volume of water from torrential rains added a significant amount of water to hydropower reservoirs.

Amid the situation, the National Load Dispatch Center (AO) has increased hydroelectricity generation and some hydropower plants have decided to discharge water to ensure the safety of reservoirs.

Particularly, as of 8 a.m. on August 7, some hydropower reservoirs like Lai Chau, Huoi Quang, Trung Son, Khe Bo, Song Ba Ha, An Khe, Srepok and Buon Kuop had to discharge water.

The AO asked hydropower plants to strictly comply with load dispatch orders to ensure the safe operation of the power system in the current context of large-scale rain and floods.

The flooding-and-downpour-induced landslides have occurred in many places. Some traffic roads at hydropower plants have faced congestion owing to rock and soil falls.

In the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, a 110kV power transmission line and the working place of the Ho Bon Hydropower Plant were damaged by flash floods and landslides.

Additionally, medium and low-voltage distribution systems in several areas of Yen Bai Province have been affected by prolonged rains. It is reported that the fault occurred at 80 substations in the district of Mu Cang Chai.

At the current time, vehicles cannot travel through the traffic road from Mu Cang Chai District to Lai Chau Province owing to the landslide. Yen Bai Power Company is mobilizing forces to approach the landslide scene.

Similarly, the staff of Lai Chau Power Company, Son La Power Company and Dien Bien Power Company make their efforts to approach the scene of the incidents to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Some photos feature significant damage in some mountainous provinces: