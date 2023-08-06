Seven dead as landslides, flooding batter Northern mountainous region

Seven people have been reported dead as torrential rain and flooding struck the Northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Yen Bai and Son La.

This is the latest news from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on August 6.

Particularly, four people living in Than Uyen District in Lai Chau Province were killed by landslides and flashflood while Mu Cang Chai District in Yen Bai Province recorded two dead being kids due to a rock fall.

The provincial functional forces of Lai Chau have urgently evacuated four families to a safe place.

In Son La Province, one person was swept away by floodwater. Additionally, initial statistics showed that eight houses in two communes of Chieng Lao and Chieng Hoa were collapsed and 28 households have been evacuated owing to recent landslides and rock and soil falls.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of moderate-to-torrential rains across the Northern region extending Thanh Hoa Province throughout Sunday.

Torrential rains spark flooding and landslide chaos across Northern region

Vu Anh Tuan, deputy head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, said that more tropical downpours are forecast to continue to batter Northern localities owing to the ongoing powerful operation of a low-pressure trough.

At the current time, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions are affected by the southwest monsoon which is likely to have a prominent effect on the extreme rainfall enhancement since the second half of August.

According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, heavy rains have battered the Northern region with average rainfalls of 150mm to 250 mm in the past seven days, causing landslides and serious flooding chaos, killing two people and damaging houses, infrastructure works and people’s properties.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked localities to promptly overcome damage after landslides, and check residential areas at risk of flooding, landslides and flash floods to proactively evacuate households.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Sa Pa Town, Lao Cai Province reported that the Northern mountainous locality has suffered from debris flows and mudslides in Dien Bien Phu Street from the night of August 4 to August 5.

Similarly, landslides and rock falls have been recorded on many traffic roads in the provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Bac Giang after recent downpours.

On August 5, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) to report water levels at some reservoirs like Son La, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang.

Amid warnings of 100 mm to 300mm heavy rainfalls over the Northern mountainous region, the EVN directed management units of the hydropower plants above mentioned to proactively perform power regulation with the purpose of effective use of water at the current and coming times, review plans to ensure safety for works and downstream river areas.

In related news, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that scorching temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius hit Central provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Khanh Hoa yesterday.

It is expected that the heat wave will spread over the mid-Central and South-Central regions in the next couple of days.