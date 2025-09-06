Ho Chi Minh City

Nhu Lan Bakery donates 2,000 warm coats for schoolers in remote areas nationwide

SGGP

On the morning of September 5, in the spirit of welcoming the new school year and with a desire to support students in remote, border and disaster-affected areas, Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau, founder and owner of Nhu Lan Bakery, donated 2,000 warm coats.

The coats were donated to the students under the initiative “Warm Coats for School” by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper received the donation.

z6982438036945-0703126217bc64c31e0190fea6a36a64-4292-2980.jpg
On behalf of SGGP Newspaper, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, gratefully receives the donation of 2,000 warm coats from Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau, founder and owner of Nhu Lan Bakery. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

The “Warm Coats for School” program is part of several initiatives under the newspaper’s program “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school), running since early 2023.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, shared that the program is set to provide warm clothing to primary and secondary students in mountainous and remote districts, alongside scholarships, notebooks, pens, school bags, milk and other essential gifts.

z6981058061550-a6a723e3c62e2ff9f9fa491043d3f8a0-1158-1014.jpg
Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, receives warm coats donated by Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau (R), founder and owner of Nhu Lan Bakery. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Through the program “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school), SGGP Newspaper sincerely hopes to receive persistent support from agencies, organizations, enterprises and individuals, either in the form of warm coats or financial contributions, thereby continuing to expand and reach even more children, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong said.

For students in remote, mountainous and disadvantaged areas, a warm coat is not only essential for protecting their health during cold or stormy weather but also brings hope and strengthens their determination to pursue education.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau shared that this program is truly meaningful and touches her heart.

At the handover ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau affirmed her commitment to continue partnering with SGGP Newspaper for the “Warm Coats for School” program and to support the construction of sanitation facilities at schools in difficult locations.

By Gia Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

students in remote areas students in border and disaster-affected areas Nhu Lan Bakery Saigon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper “Warm Coats for School” program Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn