Nhu Lan Bakery donates 2,000 warm coats for schoolers in remote areas nationwide

On the morning of September 5, in the spirit of welcoming the new school year and with a desire to support students in remote, border and disaster-affected areas, Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau, founder and owner of Nhu Lan Bakery, donated 2,000 warm coats.

The coats were donated to the students under the initiative “Warm Coats for School” by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper received the donation.

The “Warm Coats for School” program is part of several initiatives under the newspaper’s program “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school), running since early 2023.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, shared that the program is set to provide warm clothing to primary and secondary students in mountainous and remote districts, alongside scholarships, notebooks, pens, school bags, milk and other essential gifts.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, receives warm coats donated by Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau (R), founder and owner of Nhu Lan Bakery. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Through the program “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school), SGGP Newspaper sincerely hopes to receive persistent support from agencies, organizations, enterprises and individuals, either in the form of warm coats or financial contributions, thereby continuing to expand and reach even more children, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong said.

For students in remote, mountainous and disadvantaged areas, a warm coat is not only essential for protecting their health during cold or stormy weather but also brings hope and strengthens their determination to pursue education.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau shared that this program is truly meaningful and touches her heart.

At the handover ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau affirmed her commitment to continue partnering with SGGP Newspaper for the “Warm Coats for School” program and to support the construction of sanitation facilities at schools in difficult locations.

By Gia Van- Translated by Huyen Huong