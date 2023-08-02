Nguyen Thi Oanh to join 2023 World Athletics Championships

Athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh will depart for Hungary to participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships on August 15.

According to the Vietnam Athletics Federation, all paperwork and preparations for athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh's participation in the 2023 World Athletics Championships have been finalized. On August 15, Nguyen Thi Oanh will travel to Hungary to compete, accompanied by Coach Tran Van Sy.

Vietnam has secured only one spot to participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, and Nguyen Thi Oanh is the privileged athlete given this opportunity. She is set to compete in the 1,500m event. Presently, Oanh is training at the National Sports Training Center in Hanoi and eagerly anticipates the day she will depart for the competition.

Last year, former national athlete Quach Thi Lan was the sole representative of Vietnam's athletics to secure a spot in the World Athletics Championships.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, will feature a competition schedule for all events running from August 19 to August 27. According to the organizers' timetable, the women's 1,500m qualifying round will kick off the championship on the first day (August 19).

In the women's 1,500m event, Nguyen Thi Oanh's recent professional record is 4'18"84, earning her 6th place at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in July in Thailand. Prior to this achievement, she achieved a time of 4'16"85 and won the gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games. The 2023 World Athletics Championships is also a qualifying event for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to assess the standards for the 2024 Olympic Games. The current Olympic standard for the women's 1,500m event is 4'02"50.

During the 18th Asian Games in 2018, Nguyen Thi Oanh competed in the women's 1,500m event and achieved a time of 4'15"49, earning her a commendable 4th place. At present, Oanh holds a crucial role in the Vietnamese athletics team for the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19-2022), scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September this year.