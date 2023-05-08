Nguyen Thi Oanh wins gold medal in women's 5000m race

The golden girl of Vietnamese athletics continues to excel in the 5000m final, as expected by experts.

Nguyen Thi Oanh and Pham Thi Hong Le are representing Vietnam in the women's 5000m final at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the evening of May 8.

Upon the referee's starting signal, Oanh and Le started off slowly and maintained their position at the front of the running pack steadily. Both female athletes employed an effective strategy of pacing each other to avoid being impacted by their competitors.

As they neared the race's halfway point, the pack began to break up, with Laotian athlete Lodkeo Inthakumman taking the lead. Oanh followed closely in second place, while the group trailing behind, including Hong Le, remained in pursuit.

With only two laps left, Oanh and Le seized the opportunity to accelerate and pull away from the rest of the group, propelling themselves to the front. And just like that, the two Vietnamese athletes sprinted towards the finish line, with Oanh taking first place and securing the gold medal with a time of 17'00"28, while Le took second place and secured the silver medal.

"I am thrilled to have won my first gold medal and my first victory at the 32nd SEA Games. I am hoping for good results in the remaining events. I am extremely grateful for the support I received from everyone today," Oanh said in a brief interview before taking a break.

Meanwhile, Hong Le remarked that their early joint finish resulted from their professional preparation for the event.

Right after Nguyen Thi Oanh and Pham Thi Hong Le finished the women's 5000m race, heavy rain poured down, relieving the scorching heat in Phnom Penh over the past few days.