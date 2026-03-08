Multimedia

Residential areas in HCMC bustle with preparations ahead of election day

Ahead of the election day, a vibrant atmosphere is spreading across wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City. Residential areas, polling stations and major streets are adorned with red flags, banners and slogans.

Local leaders and members of the election team from Electoral Unit No. 30 in Tam Thang Ward, together with local voters, review biographical information of the candidates.
Youth Union members in An Khanh Ward paint propaganda murals promoting the election.
The Election Committee of An Phu Dong Ward organizes communication points on the election, along with flower-decorated vehicle parades and loudspeaker cars to promote the meaning and importance of the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels; voters’ rights and responsibilities; voting time and locations; and information about candidates and eligibility standards for deputies.
Members of the election team at Electoral Unit No. 30 in Tam Thang Ward post the official list of voters.
Voters in Tan An Hoi Commune review the biographies and action programs of candidates for the 16th National Assembly.
Members of the Election Team at Electoral Unit No. 30 in Tam Thang Ward prepare materials and print candidates’ biographies.
Ms. Dao Thi Lan Phuong, Head of Neighborhood 11 in Binh Thanh Ward, guides temporary residents to register their polling place through the VNeID application.

Photo contest “Beautiful Moments on Election Day” launched

Toward the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has launched a photo contest titled “Beautiful Moments on Election Day.”

The contest is open to officials, civil servants, part-time local workers and members of election teams in wards, communes and special administrative zones across the city.

Participants are encouraged to capture authentic and meaningful images from election day, helping spread the democratic, enthusiastic and confident spirit of the city’s voters while affirming the role of the Fatherland Front in election communication, mobilization and supervision.

The contest includes two categories, including single photos and photo series. Entries must be taken during the election period and related preparation activities.

Prizes for both categories include two first prizes worth VND2 million (US$76.27) each; four second prizes worth VND1.5 million (US$57.2) each; six third prizes with VND1 million (US$38.13) each and six consolation prizes worth VND500,000 (US$19.06) each.

Entries will be accepted from March 15 to March 20 and should be sent to khoanhkhacdepngayhoitoandan@gmail.com

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

