Residential areas in HCMC bustle with preparations ahead of election day

Photo contest “Beautiful Moments on Election Day” launched

Toward the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has launched a photo contest titled “Beautiful Moments on Election Day.”

The contest is open to officials, civil servants, part-time local workers and members of election teams in wards, communes and special administrative zones across the city.

Participants are encouraged to capture authentic and meaningful images from election day, helping spread the democratic, enthusiastic and confident spirit of the city’s voters while affirming the role of the Fatherland Front in election communication, mobilization and supervision.

The contest includes two categories, including single photos and photo series. Entries must be taken during the election period and related preparation activities.

Prizes for both categories include two first prizes worth VND2 million (US$76.27) each; four second prizes worth VND1.5 million (US$57.2) each; six third prizes with VND1 million (US$38.13) each and six consolation prizes worth VND500,000 (US$19.06) each.

Entries will be accepted from March 15 to March 20 and should be sent to khoanhkhacdepngayhoitoandan@gmail.com