Multiple parties exchange MoU on golf tourism development

On November 28, the General Department of Sports and Physical Training, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and their partners exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on developing golf tourism in Vietnam.

Leaders of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in developing golf tourism in Vietnam. (Photo: the General Department of Sports and Physical Training)

According to the MoU, the General Department of Sports and Physical Training, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and 54 Vietnam Company Limited have cooperated to develop golf tourism in Vietnam, aiming to achieve multiple goals and benefits by combining the two fields.

The two agencies will jointly organize the Vietnam International Golf Conference 2025 in Thua Thien Hue Province.

The tourism system planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045, approved by the Government on June 13, 2024, also mentions the development of golf tourism.

Regarding market development orientation, the planning identified one of the contents strengthening exploitation of high-spending, long-stay market segments; emerging markets for golf tourism, sports tourism and adventure tourism during the 2026-2030 period.

As for product development orientation, the tourism industry has a content on developing new tourism types in the direction of diversifying products to meet new market trends and needs such as medical and beauty services tourism, agricultural and rural tourism, sports tourism, adventure sports; conference, seminar, event tourism; educational tourism; yacht tourism; and industrial tourism which was listed in the planning.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 28 was built and reviewed by management units with an important content of proposing plans and solutions to make Vietnam a leading golf tourism destination in Asia and the world.

Representing the sports sector, Director General of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Dang Ha Viet stated that the Memorandum of Understanding would create more positive signals for developing high-performance golf and golf tourism in Vietnam.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong