Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC strengthens anti-corruption steering committee with personnel appointment

SGGP

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has decided to consolidate and strengthen the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Practices.

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Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang chairs the session. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Practices convened its 14th meeting. Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang chaired the session.

According to a press release issued by the Steering Committee, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee appointed Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc as a member of the Steering Committee.

Following the appointment, the Steering Committee has completed the consolidation of its membership. Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang serves as Head of the Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee has five deputy heads, including Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Head of the Party Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Van Tuan, Head of the Party Committee's Organization Commission Pham Thanh Kien, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Trong Hieu, and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Mai Hoang.

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Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has ben appointed as a member of the Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Practices. (Photo: SGGP)

The Steering Committee comprises 12 members, namely Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Anh Duc; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho; Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Truong Thi Bich Hanh; Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son; Chief Prosecutor of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy Le Van Dong; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh; Chief Judge of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court Pham Quoc Hung; Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Van Nghi; Deputy Heads of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thanh Sang and Tran Thi Bach Hue.

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At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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anti-corruption steering committee Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Corruption Wastefulness and Negative Practices

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