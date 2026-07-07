HCMC leader receives commanding officers of Chinese naval task group

On July 6, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Chinese Senior Colonels Liu Zhanfeng and Xu Jianguo, commanding officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) task force.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha receives the delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) task force. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese PLAN task force, comprising training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83) and amphibious dock landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998), is paying a visit to Ho Chi Minh City from July 5 to 9, with the approval of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

The training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83), serving as the command ship of Task Group 83, arrived at Lotus Port in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5. Meanwhile, the landing ship Kunlun Shan (Hull 998) was anchored at Anchorage No. 0 off Vung Tau.

The task group is led by Senior Colonels Liu Zhanfeng and Xu Jianguo, together with the ship's officers and crew.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha welcomed Senior Colonel Liu Zhanfeng, along with the commanding officers, officers, and sailors of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Task Group 83, on their visit and exchange activities in the city.

He noted that the visit helps translate into concrete action the important common understandings reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties, two States, and two militaries of Vietnam and China on further advancing substantive defense and security cooperation while strengthening political trust and mutual understanding. It also contributes to further deepening the Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam–China Community with a Shared Future. At the same time, the visit reflects the growing cooperative ties between the two countries and underscores Ho Chi Minh City's international standing and image.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) offers a gift to Senior Colonel Liu Zhanfeng. (Photo: SGGP)

To date, Ho Chi Minh City has established sister-city relationships with eight provinces and municipalities in China. In recent years, the parties have maintained regular delegation exchanges and cooperation across a wide range of areas, including the economy, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding future cooperation, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposed five key areas of collaboration. These include promoting regular high-level exchanges between Ho Chi Minh City leaders and their counterparts in Chinese localities; deepening cooperation in strategic sectors such as science and technology, innovation, smart manufacturing, the digital economy, the green economy, the circular economy and clean energy; working together to develop modern transport infrastructure—particularly urban railways, metro systems and standard-gauge railways—while enhancing exchanges of experience in the planning, construction, management and operation of multimodal transport infrastructure; strengthening cooperation in tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and expanding maritime cooperation.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha expressed confidence that the commanding officers, officers, and sailors of the visiting ships would leave Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, with many positive impressions following their visit and continue to serve as a bridge fostering cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

Senior Colonel Liu Zhanfeng said that, following the visit of the training ship Qi Jiguang to Da Nang in 2023, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Task Group 83 would organize a range of cultural and sports exchange activities during its visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that the two sides would exchange experience and learn from one another in carrying out their respective duties while strengthening mutual ties and contributing to enhanced friendship, trust and mutual understanding between the two navies, the two militaries as a whole, and the continued development of bilateral relations.

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By Phuong Nam - Translated by Kim Khanh