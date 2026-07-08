Ho Chi Minh City

Numerous activities mark HCMC Youth Volunteer Force’s 50-year development

SGGP

On July 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force announced 31 outstanding events, projects, and initiatives that have marked its 50-year journey of development (1976–2026).

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Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force Trieu Do Hong Phuoc presents the President's Third-Class Labor Orders to outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

The occasion also featured a review of the All People Protecting National Security movement and the 2025 patriotic emulation campaign, along with the launch of the 2026 campaign.

From a total of 74 nominated events, projects, and initiatives submitted by affiliated units, the selection council chose 31 outstanding entries that reflect the organization's five decades of development. Key milestones include the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force; its participation in safeguarding Vietnam's southwestern border and fulfilling international duties in Laos; being awarded the title of Hero of Labor on two occasions; the implementation of a rubber plantation project in Laos; and the operation of a volunteer model for traffic order since 2001.

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Collectives and individuals receive the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion, numerous collectives and individuals were honored for their outstanding achievements. Four individuals were awarded the Third-Class Labor Order; one collective and three individuals received Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, while eight collectives and 21 individuals were presented with Certificates of Merit by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force All People Protecting National Security 50-year journey of development

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