Transport infrastructure reshapes Con Dao, boosts tourism

Con Dao Special Zone is undergoing a major transformation as improved air, sea and road transport infrastructure enhances connectivity with the mainland, making travel more convenient and supporting the island's growing tourism industry.

Getting to Con Dao is easier than ever

In recent years, significant improvements to air and maritime transport have narrowed the distance between Con Dao and mainland Vietnam.

Flight frequency to Con Dao has increased significantly in recent years, improving the island's connectivity with the mainland. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Huy

More flights and expanded ferry services now connect the island with multiple provinces and cities, giving residents and visitors greater flexibility in traveling to and from the archipelago.

Nguyen Thanh Phu, a resident of Tan Son Nhat Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, said traveling to Con Dao has become much more convenient than it was in the past.

Years ago, the ferry trip from Cat Lo Port to Con Dao took nearly an entire night. Onboard services were limited, and food and drinks were scarce. Today, booking tickets is easy, and travel services have improved significantly, he said.

Road infrastructure on the island has also been upgraded. According to local authorities, all 83 kilometers of the island's road network now meet planning standards, with all 59 roads fully paved, making travel easier for both residents and tourists.

The improved transport network has reshaped life on the island, located 97 nautical miles from the mainland. Better connectivity has streamlined the transportation of goods, construction materials and daily necessities while improving access to essential services.

Driving tourism growth

Longtime residents have witnessed the transformation firsthand. Ngo Xuan Duc, who has lived in Con Dao for more than two decades, said many areas that are now modern roads were once dirt tracks or narrow paths through forests.

More than 20 years ago, traveling around the island was challenging. Storms frequently brought down trees that blocked the roads, and clearing them often took a long time. Today, the transport infrastructure has improved significantly, he said.

Con Dao Special Zone's center features a well-developed and integrated transport infrastructure network. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Huy

The upgraded transport system has also become a key driver of tourism growth.

Nguyen Ngoc Diem My, a visitor from Hung Long Commune in Ho Chi Minh City, said traveling around Con Dao is now much more convenient.

After arriving at the airport, visitors can easily choose from shuttle buses, electric vehicles and taxis to reach hotels and tourist attractions. Tour operators also provide 16-seat and 29-seat vehicles, making travel convenient for families and large tour groups. The roads are spacious, allowing visitors to move quickly between historical sites, beaches and resorts, she said.

Tourism in Con Dao has maintained steady growth over recent years, attracting an average of more than 600,000 visitors annually.

Since the beginning of 2026, the special zone has welcomed more than 410,000 visitors, including over 23,800 international tourists. The island currently has 141 accommodation establishments offering nearly 2,900 guest rooms.

More than 80 percent of visitors come to explore Con Dao's historical and cultural heritage sites, providing the island with a unique advantage in developing heritage tourism alongside eco-tourism and high-end resort experiences.

According to Nguyen Van Manh, Vice Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People's Committee, modern transport infrastructure has become a key driver of local socioeconomic development.

Con Dao is now served by an average of 20 flights a day, while high-speed ferry services can accommodate around 4,000 passengers daily, significantly improving connections with the mainland.

Building on these investments, local authorities will continue allocating funds for regular maintenance to ensure the long-term quality of the transport network.

As a special zone under Ho Chi Minh City, Con Dao is expected to benefit from stronger infrastructure links, increased investment and growing tourist arrivals. Under the city's development strategy, the island is envisioned as a new growth pole focused on eco-tourism, premium resorts, historical and cultural tourism, and nature-based experiences.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong