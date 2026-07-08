HCMC moves to reorganize nearly 10,000 state-owned properties

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has unveiled a sweeping plan to restructure and manage nearly 10,000 public housing units and land assets, aiming to tighten oversight, reduce waste, and ensure more effective use of state-owned assets.

On July 7, the Steering Committee for the Prevention of Corruption, Waste, and Negativity in Ho Chi Minh City (referred to as the Steering Committee) convened its 14th meeting. The meeting was chaired by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee.

Also in attendance were Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee; and Tran Van Tuan, Head of the City Party Committee's Internal Affairs Department and Permanent Deputy Head of the Steering Committee.

In the first six months of 2026, the judicial agencies of Ho Chi Minh City initiated one new case, concluded investigations on six cases, conducted first-instance trials for five cases, and handled three appeals. Additionally, decisions were made not to prosecute two cases; two cases were placed under monitoring and direction; and oversight was concluded for eight cases (six cases and two matters). Ho Chi Minh City has resolved or provided guidance for the handling of 838 projects requiring intervention.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a plan to reorganize and manage nearly 10,000 public land and property facilities. Regarding surplus properties after reorganization, the city has made decisions on 212 out of 296 public properties.

To ensure the timely completion of tasks in the last six months of the year, the Steering Committee has instructed all party committees and organizations to decisively address delayed projects and constructions that have been stagnant for an extended period, which pose risks of loss and waste. They are to expedite the processing and utilization of surplus state-owned properties, vacant buildings, and those in poor condition or underutilized, in accordance with inspection conclusions.

There will be an increase in inspections and audits regarding the management and use of state-owned assets to ensure they are used for their intended purposes effectively. Furthermore, accountability will be assessed for groups and individuals who fail to provide direction or implement regulations.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan