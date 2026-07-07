Ho Chi Minh City marks France's Bastille Day with cultural exchange event

Ho Chi Minh City today celebrated the 237th anniversary of France's National Day, with officials highlighting deepening Vietnam-France ties and France's commitment to expanding cooperation in finance, technology, education, and culture.

On July 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-France Friendship Association, held a gathering to commemorate the 237th anniversary of the National Day of the French Republic (July 14, 1789 – July 14, 2026).

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the gathering celebrating the 237th anniversary of the National Day of the French Republic.

At the event, Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-France Friendship Association, extended congratulations to the French community living and working in Ho Chi Minh City. She said that since Vietnam and France upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024, bilateral ties have become increasingly substantive and effective despite global uncertainties.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung also said Ho Chi Minh City continues to maintain a cooperation agreement with the Brest Metropolitan Area and a sister-city partnership with Lyon, covering urban planning, public lighting, heritage preservation, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

She added that Ho Chi Minh City now has six schools that have received the French Foreign Ministry's LabelFrancÉducation certification, which recognizes foreign schools offering high-quality French-language and bilingual French education programs.

She also noted that a series of cultural exchange activities, including the Music Festival 2026 and exhibitions at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History, have brought French culture closer to the city's residents.

Responding at the event, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Etienne Ranaivoson praised Vietnam's dynamic development, particularly that of Ho Chi Minh City. He said France attaches great importance to economic cooperation with the city, where most French businesses investing in Vietnam are located.

Etienne Ranaivoson affirmed that the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will continue serving as a bridge to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in culture, education, finance, and technology.

Looking ahead to 2026–2027, he said France remains committed to expanding comprehensive cooperation. In addition to traditional areas of collaboration, France will prioritize investment in financial services and high technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

On the occasion, HUFO and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Cultural Exchange with France inaugurated the "Vietnam-France Art Exchange 2026" cultural space, showcasing paintings by six French and Vietnamese artists that reflect artistic interaction, connection, and creative synergy between the two countries.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan