Ho Chi Minh City targets universal household waste sorting by 2030

Ho Chi Minh City has adopted a five-year action plan requiring all wards, communes and special zones to implement household waste sorting at source by 2030 as part of a nationwide environmental protection campaign.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh has signed a decision issuing an action plan to implement the Government's Resolution No. 394/NQ-CP on launching a nationwide movement to protect the environment, reduce waste generation, promote waste sorting, collection and treatment, and build a cleaner, greener and more beautiful Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City during the 2026-2030 period.

Landfill at Bai Nhat area, Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: Quang Vu)

Under the plan, by 2030, 100 percent of wards, communes and special zones across the city are expected to organize household waste sorting at source for households and individuals. Local authorities will conduct inspections and supervision while carrying out public awareness campaigns to encourage households and individuals to separate household waste at source and dispose of it at the designated time and place.

The city also aims for 100 percent of supermarkets, shopping malls, convenience stores, bookstores and similar retail outlets to use environmentally friendly packaging by 2030. Vendors at traditional markets are expected to reduce the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags for packaging and carrying products for customers by 80 percent.

To achieve these targets, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned departments, agencies, local authorities and relevant organizations to maintain regular dialogue, public communication and outreach activities to encourage residents, workers, organizations and businesses to participate in environmental protection efforts.

The city will also use images from surveillance camera systems to detect, remind and penalize violations of environmental sanitation regulations.

Relevant agencies are required to organize activities integrating knowledge of waste sorting, environmental protection and plastic waste reduction into moral education, lifestyle education, extracurricular activities and life skills education programs for school and university students. They will also continue implementing the Green School initiative effectively at educational institutions across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan