HCMC kicks off 150-day campaign to accelerate 2026 socio-economic goals

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on July 8 officially launched the "150 Days and Nights" intensive emulation campaign, demonstrating the city's determination to complete its 2026 socio-economic development goals and targets ahead of schedule.

The launch took place during the fourth expanded working session of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's Party Committee, alongside a conference reviewing the city's socio-economic performance in the first half of 2026 and outlining key tasks for the remainder of the year.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, attends the launch ceremony alongside representatives of the business community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh emphasized that 2026 is a pivotal year that will lay the foundation for successfully implementing the city's 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan.

He said that the campaign aims to foster a vibrant spirit of competition, strengthen responsibility, inspire dedication and mobilize the combined efforts of the political system, business community and residents.

At the event, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and strategic businesses and investors signed a joint commitment to mobilize maximum resources, accelerate investment, production and business activities, and speed up project preparation, groundbreaking, construction, disbursement and completion. The initiative is expected to contribute to the city's goal of achieving GRDP growth of at least 10 percent in 2026.

The commitments cover projects that have completed investment procedures and are ready for construction, projects already under way, and those expected to be completed during the 150-day campaign. For each project, the parties agreed to set clear implementation plans, targets and timelines, while conducting weekly and monthly progress reviews to promptly address bottlenecks and ensure completion on or ahead of schedule.

Nguyen Van Tho, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, attends the launch ceremony with representatives of the business community.

The city government, businesses and strategic investors pledged to work together based on partnership, responsibility, proactiveness, transparency and legal compliance. Project implementation effectiveness, disbursement progress, completion schedules and contributions to the city's economic growth will serve as key performance indicators.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also committed to proactively supporting investors by promptly addressing difficulties throughout project preparation and implementation. The city will continue to streamline administrative procedures, shorten processing times, simplify application requirements and eliminate requests for information already available in government databases.

In addition, municipal departments, agencies and local authorities will closely monitor project progress through weekly and monthly reviews, promptly resolve emerging issues and ensure projects remain on or ahead of schedule.

The city will also continue improving investment and business policies to create a more favorable environment for enterprises and investors. Outstanding businesses and investors that exceed project schedules and make significant contributions to economic growth will be recognized and rewarded.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates attend the launch ceremony of Ho Chi Minh City's 150-day campaign.

Strategic businesses and investors pledged to mobilize maximum financial resources, human capital, technology and equipment to accelerate project preparation, construction, disbursement and completion according to or ahead of their registered schedules.

They also committed to developing detailed implementation plans, registering clear targets and timelines, coordinating with the city on regular progress reviews, and proactively proposing solutions to overcome obstacles during project implementation.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong