HCMC approves extension of An Phu Interchange project completion timeline

On July 6, the HCMC Department of Construction announced that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee had approved an adjustment to the implementation schedule of the An Phu Interchange project, extending its completion to the third quarter of 2027.

An Phu Interchange (Photo: SGGP)

On July 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction announced that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee had approved an adjustment to the implementation schedule of the An Phu Interchange project, extending its completion to the third quarter of 2027.

The schedule adjustment will not affect the project's objectives, scale, location, total investment of more than VND3.4 trillion (US$129.3 million), or its funding sources.

Under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Department of Construction will continue to monitor, inspect, and supervise the project's implementation, following the adjusted schedule. It will also closely oversee compensation and site clearance efforts while promptly advising the municipal government on measures to address emerging difficulties and obstacles, ensuring the project is completed in the third quarter of 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City to review and update the overall project schedule as well as the monthly progress of each remaining package and project component. The authority is also required to clearly define key milestones for site clearance, construction, acceptance, and final settlement.

In addition, the authority is required to strengthen quality management, maintain strict control over investment costs, accelerate the disbursement of funds, and prevent any additional costs arising from subjective factors or delays in project implementation.

The An Phu Interchange project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027. (Photo: SGGP)

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City is required to submit monthly reports or reports upon request to the Department of Construction for consolidation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Should any risks arise that could affect the project's completion schedule, the authority must promptly report them and propose appropriate solutions.

The authority will bear full responsibility before the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee should further delays occur, undermining investment efficiency or giving rise to shortcomings in the project's management and implementation.

The An Phu Interchange is one of Ho Chi Minh City's key transport infrastructure projects at the city's eastern gateway. It connects Mai Chi Tho Boulevard with the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and plays a vital role in the transport network linking the city to Long Thanh International Airport.

Construction of the project began in 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion by April 30, 2025. However, the project has encountered numerous challenges during implementation, resulting in multiple revisions to its completion timeline.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh