HCMC Council Chairman calls for swift resolution of residents' issues

Residents of Binh Duong Ward have called on Ho Chi Minh City authorities to expedite legal procedures at the VSIP 2 resettlement project, enabling 25 households to receive long-delayed land-use right certificates and stabilize their lives.

The appeal was made during a July 7 voter meeting attended by a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council led by Chairman Vo Van Minh.

Mr. Vo Van Minh and members of Delegation No. 2 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council meet with voters from Binh Duong and Chanh Hiep wards.

Resident Nguyen Van Ru said the VSIP 2 resettlement project has yet to complete the legal procedures required for issuing land titles. As a result, affected households have been unable to transfer property, secure bank loans through mortgages, or carry out other administrative transactions.

Other residents raised concerns over pollution from a local waste collection site, malfunctioning traffic signals, deteriorating roads and street lighting, and urban order. They also requested guidance for landlords on registering temporary residents through digital platforms and support for businesses seeking appropriate electricity tariffs for production.

A voter raises concerns during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Minh briefed voters on the outcomes of the third session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, highlighting newly adopted resolutions on transport infrastructure and urban development.

Regarding the VSIP 2 resettlement project, he acknowledged that legal and administrative complications had stalled progress for years. With policy obstacles now resolved, the project developer is completing procedures to convert the site's land-use designation from industrial to urban residential purposes.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Chairman Vo Van Minh speaks with voters during the meeting.

The city aims to complete the remaining procedures as quickly as possible so affected households can obtain their land-use right certificates and settle permanently, Mr. Vo Van Minh said.

On other community concerns, he urged local authorities and relevant agencies to promptly address issues within their jurisdiction while proactively coordinating with municipal departments to resolve more complex cases and improve residents' quality of life.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan