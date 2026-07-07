Ho Chi Minh City

More than 1.32 million free bus trips recorded after five days of implementation

SGGP

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, from July 1 to 5, the 134 state-subsidized bus routes carried more than 1.32 million passenger trips.

23-9h4-1356-5382.jpg
More than 1.32 million free bus trips were recorded after five days of implementation. (Photo: SGGP)

After five days of providing free travel on the 134 state-subsidized bus routes, Ho Chi Minh City's public transport system has recorded a significant increase in passenger volume.

Specifically, from July 1 to 5, the 134 bus routes carried 1,322,025 passenger trips. Ridership increased steadily compared with the same period in 2025. On the first day of the fare-free policy, the system served 273,944 passenger trips, up 128 percent year on year. Ridership peaked on July 3 at 282,995 passenger trips, marking a 135 percent increase. Overall, during the first five days of implementation, average ridership rose by 129 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

On July 5 alone, the bus network operated 17,702 trips, with an average load of approximately 13.6 passengers per trip. Ridership increased by 31 percent compared with the previous Sunday on June 28 and by 33 percent compared with July 5, 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has continued to strengthen service quality management. On July 5, through the 1022 call center and digital platforms, the center received and handled four complaints regarding buses failing to stop at designated bus stops on Routes 10, 18, 33, and 79.

Regarding an incident in which a bus staff member improperly charged a passenger for luggage on Route 75 (Saigon – Can Gio), the Center instructed the operating company to promptly review the case, verify the facts, and take appropriate disciplinary action.

The city’s Management Center of Public Transport continues to maintain rapid response teams on site and enhance monitoring through its real-time camera surveillance system. Additionally, personnel have been deployed at major bus terminals to assist passengers in installing the MultiGo application and using their Citizen Identity Cards and VNeID digital identification accounts for identity verification and the recording of trips through the electronic ticketing system in the coming time.

Related News
By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport free bus trips 134 state-subsidized bus routes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn