Battlefield relics offer hope of bringing fallen soldier home

Personal belongings that had lain underground for nearly 60 years evoked profound emotions among recovery teams searching for the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers.

In Tay Ninh Province, the preliminary identification of martyr Huynh Van Quen has also rekindled hope for a family that has spent decades searching for their eldest brother, with aging siblings now awaiting the day they can finally bring him home.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, speaks with Huynh Van Ut to verify information related to the preliminary identification of martyr Huynh Van Quen.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and Head of its steering committee for the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, said excavation work began on June 23. Human remains were discovered on the second day of the operation.

"The remains were found alongside personal belongings, pouches, weapons, and military equipment. These findings gave us sufficient grounds to conclude that they belonged to soldiers of the Liberation Army of South Vietnam," he said. "The moment we realized that, I could not hold back my tears."

Among the nine sets of remains recovered, one was found alongside a small, weathered piece of paper whose partially legible contents have become a crucial breakthrough in identifying the fallen soldier.

Despite decades of deterioration, fragments of the handwritten document remained readable. The surviving text referred to the Liberation Army of South Vietnam and included references to official duties, a recommendation from the soldier's unit, Unit 962, and the name "Huynh Van Quen."

By decoding the military unit designation and cross-checking historical records, authorities concluded that the remains likely belong to martyr Huynh Van Quen, who was killed during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Following the preliminary identification, Military Region 7 coordinated with the Tay Ninh Provincial Military Command and relevant local authorities to verify archival records, determine his hometown, and locate surviving relatives.

The initial findings closely matched information that the family of Huynh Van Ut, a resident of Vam Co Commune in Tay Ninh Province, had preserved for decades. The similarities have raised hopes that, after nearly six decades of uncertainty, the family may finally be able to welcome their eldest son back to his homeland.

"The information points almost certainly to my eldest brother," said Huynh Van Muoi, one of Quen's younger brothers, who has been working with local authorities during the verification process. "We only hope our family can soon bring him home. Our hair has already turned gray. After nearly 60 years apart, we simply wish to be reunited with him."

According to the family, Huynh Van Quen was the eldest of 11 siblings and joined the revolutionary movement at an early age. Even before formally entering military service, he had participated in local youth revolutionary activities.

When news broke on July 6 that a recovered martyr's remains bore striking similarities in name, hometown, and military unit to their long-lost brother, the siblings gathered once again to await further updates, sharing childhood memories and recalling the brother they had not seen since the 1960s.

Huynh Thi Le, Quen's fifth younger sibling, became emotional while recalling the day he left for the battlefield. She was only about 13 years old.

Their father rowed him across the river to report to his military unit. The young girl insisted on going with them. Standing in the small boat, she cried as she watched her brother disappear on the opposite bank.

"Nearly 60 years have passed, but that memory has never faded," she said. "Now, if it is truly him, I only wish to bring him home, even if all that returns is a handful of soil."

The family said their mother, Le Thi Dieu, who passed away in 2021, had often recounted that Quen's unit fought in the fierce battle at Chu Y Bridge during the 1968 Tet Offensive. The battle was so devastating that almost the entire unit was wiped out, leaving no surviving comrades to confirm the fate of those who fell.

For many years, the family knew only that he had gone missing. Their search yielded no answers until after national reunification, when they eventually received official notification confirming his death.

After discussions with the family, Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, visited their home on July 6 to verify the available records.

Initial comparisons revealed numerous matching details, although several discrepancies remain unresolved. While the Certificate of National Merit for Martyrs records the name as Huynh Van Quen, the death notification issued by Military Region 9 lists the martyr as Huynh Van Quyen.

To establish his identity conclusively, authorities will invite family members to undergo DNA testing on July 7.

"Once the DNA results are available and the identification is officially confirmed, we will proceed with all subsequent procedures in accordance with regulations," Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung said.

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By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan