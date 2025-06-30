Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Vo Van Dung appointed as Head of new HCMC Party Inspection Commission

SGGPO

The Party Secretariat designated the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission for the 2020–2025 term, consisting of 19 members.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee this morning hosted a ceremony to announce the central and local resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrative units, and the establishment of Party organizations, including the designation of new leaders for Party committees, the People's Councils, People's Committees and the Fatherland Front at the city, communes, wards and special zones.

On behalf of the Party Central Committee delegation, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Nguyen Quang Duong announced the Central Party’s resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organizations and the designation of Party committees at all level, and the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

94b32f508ddb3a8563ca-675-6743.jpg
General Secretary To Lam presents the Politburo’s decisions on the designation of the new Executive Committee and the new Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Among the announcements was a decision of the Party Secretariat designating the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission for the 2020–2025 term, consisting of 19 members.

Mr. Vo Van Dung, member of the Standing Commission of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee and the Chairman of the Provincial Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, was appointed as the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission.

Ms. Le Thi Ho Rin, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was appointed as the Permanent Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, followed by seven vice chairpersons and 10 members.

Related News
By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Chairman of new HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung Party Secretariat

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn