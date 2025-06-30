Mr. Tran Van Lau designated as Chairman of new Can Tho City People’s Committee

Mr. Tran Van Lau has been designated as the new Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term, effective from July 1, 2025.

He was born in 1970, and holds a Master’s degree in Party and State Government Building and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science with a specialization in Social Management. From September 2017 to October 2020, Mr. Tran Van Lau was Colonel, Commander of the Soc Trang Provincial Military Command; member of the Soc Trang Provincial Standing Party Committee for the 2015–2020 term. From November 2020 to now, he served as the Deputy Secretary of the Soc Trang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Soc Trang Provincial People’s Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

On the morning of June 30, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City held a ceremony to announce the Central and local resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrative units, the establishment of Party organizations and the designation of Party committees at all levels, People’s Councils, People’s Committees and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at the municipal, communal and ward levels.

Attending the announcement ceremony were Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly, along with incumbent leaders and former leaders of Can Tho City, Hau Giang and Soc Trang across different periods.

During the ceremony, several important decisions were announced, including the National Assembly’s Resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, the Politburo’s Decision on the establishment of the Can Tho City Party Committee, and the Politburo’s Decision on the designation of the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee, the Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Can Tho City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Mr. Do Thanh Binh, member of the Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee, holds as the Secretary of the new Can Tho City Party Committee.

The ceremony also included the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Decision designating Mr. Tran Van Lau, former Deputy Secretary of the Soc Trang Provincial Party Committee and former Chairman of the Soc Trang Provincial People’s Committee, as the Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee and Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term, along five vice chairpersons of the new Can Tho City People’s Committee.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) hands over the decision to the newly appointed Chairman of the People’s Committee of the new Can Tho City.

These decisions will take effective from July 1, 2025.

The newly formed Can Tho City is a centrally governed administrative unit established through the merger of three localities, including Can Tho City, Soc Trang Province and Hau Giang Province.

The new Can Tho City spans an area of over 6,360 square kilometers, with a population of approximately 4.2 million people, and comprises 103 communes and wards. Its administrative center is located in Ninh Kieu District (former Can Tho City).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony.

In his speech at the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man stated that the announcement of the resolutions and decisions by the central and local authorities regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level units, the establishment of Party organizations, and the designation of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at the city, commune and ward levels is a major event for the people, marking a historic milestone in the reform of local government institutions and administrative structure, ushering in a new stage of national development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the Executive Committee of the newly established Can Tho City Party Committee take commemorative photos at the event.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged the entire political system of the newly- formed Can Tho City to promptly and effectively conduct the arrangement of office locations, equipment and facilities for agencies, organizations and units; strictly manage surplus public assets after the merger in a transparent manner, avoiding losses and waste.

At the same time, Chairman Tran Thanh Man accelerated socio-economic development, efforts to ensure national defense and security and make Can Tho become a regional center for commerce, services, logistics and the marine economy, as well as a hub for startups, science and technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.

Further priorities include the development of digital technology industries, processing industries and high-tech agriculture, along with building a modern, synchronized infrastructure system.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong