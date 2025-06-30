Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee formed newly

The Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Standing Committee established the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and recognized its nine-member Standing Committee for the 2024–2029 term.

On the morning of June 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a ceremony to announce the central and local resolutions and decisions regarding the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of district-level administrative units, and the establishment of Party organizations.

General Secretary To Lam presents the Politburo’s decisions on the designation of the new Executive Committee and the new Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Nguyen Quang Duong on behalf of the Party Central Committee delegation, announced the Decision of the Standing Commission of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on the establishment of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Standing Commission of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front also made a decision recognizing the positions of the Standing Commission of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024–2029 term, consisting of nine members.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is designated as the Chairman of the newly formed Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as the Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, is the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation. Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was appointed as the Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, is the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association. Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union. Mr. Nguyen Minh Hoang was designated as the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association. Mr. Pham Minh Tuan was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Phan Hong An was assigned as the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

