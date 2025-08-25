Mr. Tran Luu Quang to steadily lead HCMC’s development: Secretariat Member

The Politburo convened a conference to announce and present its decision on personnel appointments on August 25 in HCMC.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting.

In his remarks, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu praised Mr. Tran Luu Quang as a capable and experienced cadre with scientific, decisive, and effective methods of work, who has remained close to the grassroots and is well-positioned to continue the mission of the HCMC Party Secretary.

Addressing the conference, Mr. Tran Cam Tu emphasized that since the beginning of the current term, despite numerous challenges, under the close leadership and guidance of the Standing Committee, the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and above all with the stewardship of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city had achieved important, comprehensive results across all sectors, particularly following the merger of HCMC with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces.

“These achievements reflect the responsibility, great efforts, and strong determination of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of HCMC,” he acknowledged, congratulating them on their significant accomplishments.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu, together with central and HCMC leaders, extended congratulations to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Tran Luu Quang.

Turning to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Mr. Tran Cam Tu expressed trust and appreciation, affirming that with his competence, reputation, deep experience, and enduring attachment to HCMC, he would continue to accompany, support, and assist the city’s Party Committee, authorities, and people in successfully carrying out their tasks during this critical stage.

Regarding Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Mr. Tran Cam Tu highlighted that he had been systematically trained, grown from grassroots positions, and served in various roles at both central and local levels. He was commended for his proven competence and experience in Party-building and State management, his scientific and decisive working style, and his close connection to grassroots realities. Throughout his career, he has consistently fulfilled his duties and made significant contributions to the achievements of localities and agencies where he has worked.

“The Politburo’s decision to entrust Mr. Tran Luu Quang with the position of HCMC Party Secretary for the 2020–2025 term demonstrates its confidence and recognition of his abilities,” Mr. Tran Cam Tu noted. The Politburo expressed its belief that with his extensive experience, Mr. Tran Luu Quang would steadfastly carry forward the mission of the HCMC Party Secretary and excel in his new role.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu, together with central and HCMC leaders, extended congratulations to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Tran Luu Quang.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu called on members of the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, as well as leaders at all levels and sectors across the city, to foster unity, cooperation, and support to enable Mr. Tran Luu Quang to fulfill his responsibilities, ensuring HCMC’s rapid and sustainable breakthroughs in development.

He stressed HCMC’s special significance as a megacity, a driving force, and a pioneer in the nation’s progress. With the Party Congress of HCMC and the 14th National Party Congress approaching, he underscored that the workload in the coming period would be immense.

Outlining the direction for the next term, Mr. Tran Cam Tu urged HCMC to establish a new growth model grounded in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, knowledge economy, and high-value sharing economy, to become a modern, civilized, dynamic hub of development and integration.

He emphasized that HCMC must continue to take the lead in the national industrialization and modernization drive, solidify its role as the country’s economic locomotive, and strengthen its regional and global standing — aspiring to match major cities worldwide and become an economic, financial, and tourism center of Asia.

Leaders of the HCMC Party Committee Office congratulate HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang.

HCMC, he said, should evolve into a globally attractive destination — a city where economic, cultural, and social development harmonize sustainably with high living standards and deep international integration, ranking among the world’s top 100 smart, sustainable cities, and standing as a model socialist city of Vietnam.

On assuming his new role, Mr. Tran Luu Quang was urged to lead the Executive and Standing Committees of the HCMC Party Committee in completing key documents and successfully organizing the 2025–2030 Party Congress of HCMC. He was tasked with developing an action program to implement the resolution of the congress, with breakthrough solutions, feasible roadmaps, and strong commitments to achieve all targets.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu also stressed the need to swiftly bring the resolution into practice and to lead the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress resolution and directives from the Central Party, the Politburo, and the Secretariat.

Expressing confidence, he concluded that HCMC would seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and successfully implement its two-tier local government model, contributing to a prosperous, strong, and thriving Vietnam — “HCMC for the whole country, together with the whole country.”

Related News Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan