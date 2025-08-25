Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

SGGPO

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Tran Luu Quang was appointed as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

This morning in Ho Chi Minh City, the Politburo announced its personnel decision appointing Mr. Tran Luu Quang to be Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

266b280f236db8b565ba393f23430b49-5300-3675.jpeg
Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents the decision and flowers to congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Tran Luu Quang.

The conference was attended by Politburo members including Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

img-6893-9683-8449.jpeg
Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu gives the Politburo’s decision to Mr. Tran Luu Quang

At the event, Deputy Head Nguyen Quang Duong of the Central Organization Commission announced the Politburo’s decision.

According to the decision, Mr. Tran Luu Quang will no longer serve as Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission or in related positions. He has been assigned to join the Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Prior, from January 2023 to August 2024, he served as Deputy Prime Minister. Currently, he is the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Related News
By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the Central Organization Commission the Politburo’s decision the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn