Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Tran Luu Quang was appointed as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

This morning in Ho Chi Minh City, the Politburo announced its personnel decision appointing Mr. Tran Luu Quang to be Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents the decision and flowers to congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Tran Luu Quang.

The conference was attended by Politburo members including Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu gives the Politburo’s decision to Mr. Tran Luu Quang

At the event, Deputy Head Nguyen Quang Duong of the Central Organization Commission announced the Politburo’s decision.

According to the decision, Mr. Tran Luu Quang will no longer serve as Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission or in related positions. He has been assigned to join the Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Prior, from January 2023 to August 2024, he served as Deputy Prime Minister. Currently, he is the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan