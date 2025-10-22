Mr. Pham Thanh Kien named Head of HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission

The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee held a conference to announce and present the personnel appointment decision on October 22.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents the appointment decision to Mr. Pham Thanh Kien.

The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee has decided to appoint Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, as Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

At the ceremony, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the Organization Commission, announced the appointment decision. Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, chaired the event and handed over the decision.

Also attending the ceremony were Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Dang Minh Thong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents appointment decisions to Mr. Le Quoc Phong and Mr. Pham Thanh Kien.

HCMC Party Committee’s Standing Board congratulates Mr. Le Quoc Phong and Mr. Pham Thanh Kien

Biography of Mr. Pham Thanh Kien Year of birth: 1971 Place of origin: Bac Lieu (now Ca Mau) Professional qualifications: Master’s degree in Party and State Building; Bachelor’s degrees in Public Administration, Law (Economic Law), and Political Science (Philosophy) Political theory level: Advanced Summary of career experience: October 1994: Officer, HCMC Government Organization Commission August 1995: Officer, Economic Division of District 1 November 1997: Officer, Office of the District 1 People’s Committee March 2000: Deputy Head, District 1 Government Organization Division March 2001: Secretary, District 1 Youth Union June 2003: Deputy Head, District 1 Home Affairs Division June 2005: Chairman, Ben Thanh Ward People’s Committee (District 1) July 2009: Vice Chairman, District 1 People’s Committee December 2013: Chairman, District 1 People’s Committee October 2015: Deputy Director, HCMC Department of Industry and Trade January 2016: Director, HCMC Department of Industry and Trade July 2020: Secretary, District 3 Party Committee November 2023: Vice Chairman, HCMC People’s Council August 2024 – June 30, 2025: Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council July 2025 – present: Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council.

