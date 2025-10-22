HCMC Permanent Deputy Party Secretary Le Quoc Phong takes on additional post

The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee has decided to appoint Mr. Le Quoc Phong as Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents the appointment decision to Mr. Le Quoc Phong.

At the announcement ceremony, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Board and Permanent Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, announced the decision of the Standing Board to appoint Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, to join the Executive Committee and Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, and to serve as the Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong delivers remarks upon assuming his new post.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong was born in 1978 in Hanoi.

Education: PhD in Biotechnology; Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Biology; Advanced degree in Political Theory.

Party and National Assembly roles: Alternate Member of the 12th Party Central Committee; Member of the 13th Party Central Committee; National Assembly Deputy of the 14th and 15th tenures; concurrently serving as Member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment (since February 2025).

Mr. Le Quoc Phong began his career in youth organizations, serving as Secretary of the 10th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the 9th Central Committee of the Vietnam National Union of Students.

In April 2016, he was elected First Secretary of the Central Executive Committee of the Youth Union and was re-elected in December 2017.



In 2018, he was elected Chairman of the 7th Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation. In August 2020, he was re-elected Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Youth Union.

From October 2020 to September 2025, Mr. Le Quoc Phong served as Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, concurrently holding the positions of Secretary of the Provincial Military Party Committee and Head of the Dong Thap Province Delegation of National Assembly Deputies (15th tenure).

Since October 14, 2025, he has been serving as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan