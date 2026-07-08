Military Region 7 steps up efforts to identify fallen soldiers' remains

The armed forces of Military Region 7 are accelerating implementation of a 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, reaffirming their commitment to honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to effectively carry out Vietnam's policy of paying tribute to those who rendered service to the nation.

The initiative was highlighted at the Military Region 7 Party Committee's mid-year conference, held on July 8 and chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7.

The conference was attended by senior officials, including Politburo member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang; Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7; Lam Dong Provincial Party Secretary Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam; Tay Ninh Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Van Quyet; and Thai Bao, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai City Party Committee and head of its Organization Commission.

Senior Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Military Region 7 Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7, addresses the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh.

During the first half of 2026, the Military Region 7 Party Committee directed its armed forces to successfully fulfill all assigned tasks.

Among the key achievements was the vigorous implementation of the 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, contributing to the country's gratitude and remembrance efforts.

The armed forces also maintained a high level of combat readiness while regularly reviewing, updating and refining operational plans to meet evolving requirements.

Military Region 7's agencies and units closely monitored developments related to national defense and security, accurately assessed potential risks and coordinated effectively with relevant authorities to handle emerging situations without being caught off guard.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (first from right) and leaders of localities within Military Region 7 attend the conference. Photo: Le Minh.

These efforts helped maintain political stability and create favorable conditions for socio-economic development across the localities under the military region's jurisdiction.

The Party Committee also continued working closely with local authorities to strengthen the all-people national defense posture and build resilient, modern defensive zones. Training and education programs were carefully prepared, with training quality continuing to improve.

Military Region 7 also implemented organizational restructuring in line with new policies, reorganized commune-level military commands, and established the Southern Military Boarding School and an unmanned systems battalion in accordance with regulations.

Its units strengthened military discipline and standardization while building exemplary, comprehensively capable units through a range of effective pilot initiatives.

Logistics, technical support and financial resources were provided in a timely and coordinated manner, ensuring adequate weapons and equipment for training, combat readiness and routine missions.

The military region also promoted scientific and technological development, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, administrative reform and the "Digital Literacy for All" campaign, while effectively carrying out defense diplomacy activities.

The Party Committee continued to strengthen political education by thoroughly implementing resolutions, directives and conclusions issued by the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, while promoting internal initiatives aimed at improving discipline, leadership and oversight.

As part of the Quang Trung Campaign, Military Region 7's armed forces rapidly built, repaired and handed over 41 houses to families affected by natural disasters in Lam Dong Province, with total funding exceeding VND2.8 billion (US$106,053). The military region also successfully organized a range of political and social activities, including ceremonies honoring recipients of the title Hero of the People's Armed Forces, as well as the Soldiers' Spring and Military-Civilian Tet programs, helping further strengthen solidarity between the armed forces and local communities.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong