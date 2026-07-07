Dong Nai proposes four new bridges to strengthen links with HCMC

Authorities in Dong Nai have proposed investing in four new bridges connecting the city with Ho Chi Minh City.

As of July 6, the People's Committee of Dong Nai City submitted a proposal to the city's People's Council, seeking approval for Dong Nai to serve as the managing authority for three infrastructure projects involving the construction of four bridges linking the city with Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the proposal, the projects include a bridge connecting Road D21 with Road DT747A, a bridge linking Road D30 with Road DT14, and two bridges on the inter-regional LKV27 route connecting with Road D8.

All four bridge projects will be funded by Dong Nai's local budget to enhance transport connectivity between Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City, and support socioeconomic development.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong