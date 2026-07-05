Chinese naval fleet visits Ho Chi Minh City

A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) task force is paying a visit to Ho Chi Minh City from July 5 to 9, with the approval of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

Senior Colonel Pham Tien Dung (C), Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command of the Vietnam People's Navy, presents flowers to welcome the commanding officers of the training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83) during their visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese PLAN task force comprises training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83) and amphibious dock landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998).

On the morning of July 5, training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83), serving as the command ship of Task Group 83, arrived at Lotus Port in Ho Chi Minh City. The task group is led by Senior Colonel Liu Zhanfeng and Senior Colonel Xu Jianguo, together with the ship's officers and crew. Meanwhile, the landing ship Kunlun Shan (Hull 998) is anchored at Anchorage No. 0 off Vung Tau.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Senior Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command; representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; the Coast Guard Region 3 Command; the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defence; representatives of several relevant agencies; as well as representatives of the Embassy of China in Vietnam and the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City.

Officers and service members of the Vietnam People's Army welcome the command delegation of Task Group 83. (Photo: SGGP)

Training ship Qijiguang (Hull 83) (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the command delegation of Task Group 83 will lay flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue and pay courtesy visits to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Military Region 7 Command, and the Naval Region 2 Command. Officers and sailors of Task Group 83 will also participate in sports activities with officers and service members of Brigade 125 under the Naval Region 2 Command of the Vietnam People's Navy and visit historical sites and cultural landmarks in Ho Chi Minh City.

The visit by Task Group 83 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is intended to implement the common understandings reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties, the two countries, and the two militaries of Vietnam and China on continuing to advance bilateral defence cooperation. The visit is expected to enhance mutual trust and understanding between the two navies in particular and the two militaries in general, thereby contributing to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh