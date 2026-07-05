Typhoon Maysak affects Co To Special Zone; nearly 3,000 tourists remain safe

The authorities of Co To Special Zone have maintained strict measures to safeguard tourists. All 2,845 visitors staying on the island, including 14 international tourists, remained safe.

Co To Special Zone's pier is deserted on the afternoon of July 4 as typhoon Maysak brings heavy rain and strong winds. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the impact of typhoon Maysak, heavy rain and strong winds swept across Quang Ninh Province on the evening of July 4. In Co To Special Zone, located more than 60 km offshore, wind gusts reached level 9 (75–88 km/h) to level 10 (89–102 km/h), sea waves rose above 2.25 meters, and the sky turned overcast with thick cloud cover.

At around 6:30 p.m. on July 4, conditions along the coastal road in Co To Special Zone were extremely rough. Large waves repeatedly crashed against the seawall as powerful gusts generated even higher swells. Seawater surged over the embankment, while sea foam was blown across the roadway.

Although typhoon Maysak continued to batter Co To Special Zone, proactive, synchronized, and swift response measures enabled local authorities to maintain safety. As of late afternoon on July 4, no casualties or property damage had been reported despite heavy rain and strong winds.

Heavy rain and strong winds sweep through Co To Special Zone on the afternoon of July 4 under the influence of typhoon Maysak. (Photo: SGGP)

Heavy rain and strong winds sweep through Co To Special Zone on the afternoon of July 4 under the influence of typhoon Maysak. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier that morning, Chairman of the People's Committee of Co To Special Zone, Nguyen Danh Ha, together with the Special Zone Civil Defense Steering Committee, inspected boat anchorage areas, vulnerable locations, port facilities, and road construction sites to direct storm preparedness and response efforts.

The special zone's leadership instructed accommodation providers and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists staying on the island while also inspecting and assisting residents in reinforcing homes with weak structures.

By midday, authorities had safely moved all 452 fishing vessels and boats, along with 33 floating houses, to sheltered anchorages in Co To Special Zone. Border Guard stations in the area fired signal flares and called on vessels to return promptly to safe shelters, helping ensure the safety of both fishermen and their boats.

Authorities also maintained strict measures to safeguard tourists. All 2,845 visitors staying on the island, including 14 international tourists, remained safe. To minimize storm-related damage, response forces helped residents reinforce 45 structurally vulnerable houses.

Leaders of Co To Special Zone inspect and direct typhoon Maysak preparedness and response efforts across the locality. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, Border Guard forces in Co To Special Zone fire storm warning signal flares, urging vessels to return to safe shelters. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists strand in Co To Special Zone due to typhoon Wipha are kept safe. (Photo: SGGP)

Fishing vessels in Co To Special Zone are safely anchored as typhoon Wipha approached. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Bau, Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh