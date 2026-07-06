Memorial, burial held for 173 Vietnamese fallen soldiers recovered from Cambodia

On July 6, a memorial and burial ceremony was held in Tay Ninh Province for the remains of 173 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling international duties in Cambodia.

On July 6, a memorial and burial ceremony is held at the Vinh Hung–Tan Hung Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh Province for the remains of 73 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling international duties in Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony held at the Vinh Hung–Tan Hung Martyrs’ Cemetery was organized by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tay Ninh Province. Their remains were recovered, repatriated, and brought home during the second phase of the 25th search and repatriation mission in the 2025–2026 dry season.

The event was attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, together with leaders of central ministries and agencies, Military Region 7, and Tay Ninh Province.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc offers incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs during the memorial ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515) of Tay Ninh Province, during the second phase of the 25th mission, the K Teams faced many difficulties but carefully followed every clue to find and bring back the remains of their fallen comrades. After nearly two months of operations, they recovered the remains of 173 martyrs, bringing the total number of remains recovered during the 25th mission (the 2025–2026 dry season) to 511.

To date, spanning 25 phases of carrying out missions in Cambodia, Tay Ninh Province’s search and recovery forces have located, recovered, and repatriated the remains of 9,183 fallen soldiers. Of these, the search and recovery forces have successfully established the identities of 282 martyrs, including their names and home addresses.

At the ceremony, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, together with other delegates, observed a minute of silence and offered flowers and incense in solemn tribute to the heroic martyrs who fought valiantly and made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of national liberation, the defense of the Fatherland, and the fulfillment of Vietnam's noble international duties.

At the memorial service, Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee, Le Van Han, affirmed that every set of remains recovered eases the long wait of another family, while every newly built grave restores another chapter of history to its rightful place. Bringing the fallen heroes home to their native land, he said, is not only a political responsibility and a fulfillment of Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" but also an important way to instill patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices of previous generations among today's youth and future generations.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, together with other delegates, performs the burial ceremony for the remains of the fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the memorial rites, delegates, military personnel, and residents solemnly escorted the coffins of the fallen soldiers to their final resting place. Floral wreaths and burning incense reflected the nation's profound gratitude to these distinguished sons of Vietnam, who devoted their youth and made the ultimate sacrifice for the Fatherland.

Every grave serves as a poignant reminder of the value of peace and national independence, as well as of the responsibility of today's generations to preserve and build upon the revolutionary achievements secured through the immense sacrifices of those who came before.

Earlier the same morning, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and the central government delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs at the Long Khot Border Post National Historical Site. The delegation also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Ranh and Nguyen Van Minh, a Hero of the People's Armed Forces, in Tuyen Binh Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh