Tay Ninh urged to leverage its border-gate advantages, regional connectivity

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

On July 6, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc led a central government delegation to a working session with the Standing Committee of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee on the province's socio-economic development performance during the first six months of 2026, as well as key directions and tasks for the period ahead.

At the working session, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc commended Tay Ninh Province for its achievements in the first six months of 2026, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanding by 10.12 percent, exceeding the target scenario, ranking first in southern Vietnam and eighth nationwide.

He urged the province to sustain this growth momentum throughout the third quarter and the remainder of the year, striving to achieve the highest possible growth rate and contribute to the country's overall economic growth target.

According to him, the policy framework issued by the central and local authorities is now largely in place, and the most critical task is effective implementation. He therefore called on Tay Ninh to develop a concrete action plan that clearly assigns responsibilities to every level of government, sector, and agency head. Members of the Standing Committee and Executive Committee of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee should be assigned direct responsibility for overseeing implementation, particularly in border communes and other key areas, in order to promptly address obstacles and bottlenecks.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Van Quyet briefs the central government delegation on Tay Ninh's socio-economic development, along with the province's proposals and recommendations. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding public investment, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc stressed that, given constrained resources, the rapid and effective disbursement of public investment capital is a decisive driver of economic growth. He urged the province to focus on removing bottlenecks related to land clearance, investment procedures, and the supply of construction materials.

If Tay Ninh uses public investment capital efficiently and reduces its incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR), the Government will consider prioritizing the reallocation of additional funding to the province's key projects, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Outlining development priorities for the period ahead, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on Tay Ninh to shift its focus toward attracting high-tech and digital technology projects with high added value, while emphasizing that investment should not be pursued at any cost.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said Tay Ninh Province is expected to be selected to pilot several initiatives in science and technology development.

He also urged the province to fully capitalize on its border gate advantages and strategic regional connectivity to develop logistics and cross-border trade while studying the establishment of special economic zones and free trade zones. In addition, Tay Ninh should accelerate the development of high-tech agriculture, particularly in the Dong Thap Muoi region. The tourism sector should make better use of key attractions, including the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area, by diversifying tourism products to encourage longer stays and increase visitor spending.

The Standing Deputy Prime Minister underscored that the ultimate goal of all development efforts is to improve the material and spiritual well-being of the people. He, therefore, called on Tay Ninh Province to prioritize the development of social housing and worker housing while investing in training a highly skilled workforce so that residents can secure stable employment and sustainable incomes in their own hometowns.

At the working session, Tay Ninh provincial leaders proposed that the central government allocate funding from the state budget to help the province complete its transport infrastructure, particularly the Long An–Tay Ninh Road project, which will connect the former administrative centers of Long An and Tay Ninh provinces.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The province also requested the Government's support in expediting the implementation of the project to upgrade National Highway 62.

Regarding the Long An–Tay Ninh Road project, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc affirmed that transport infrastructure must be developed ahead of demand to pave the way for socio-economic development. He assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction to jointly study the proposal and balance available resources to support the project.

For the National Highway 62 upgrade project, the Deputy Prime Minister directed relevant agencies to expedite the completion of all required procedures to ensure construction begins in the fourth quarter of 2026.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh