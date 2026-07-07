NA leader urges higher quality in draft laws, faster public investment

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong called for higher-quality legislation and more effective legal reforms to accelerate public investment, while urging lawmakers to ensure new laws are practical and enforceable.

On July 7, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong held a working session with the Standing Committee of the National Assembly's Economic and Financial Committee on preparations for draft laws and resolutions.

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong speaks at the meeting (Photo: Cam Ha)

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the National Assembly's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs reported on the progress of preparing draft laws and draft resolutions.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong said the committee has worked closely with drafting agencies, conducted field surveys, and consulted business associations and experts to gather diverse perspectives, identify shortcomings, and ensure the quality of draft legislation and resolutions.

Noting the large number of draft laws and resolutions requiring review, including many complex bills and first-time legislation, she stressed that quality must be the top priority and that laws and resolutions should not continue to face implementation problems after being enacted.

She said that although the Law on Public Investment and the Law on the State Budget have been amended to strengthen decentralization and reduce administrative procedures, the public investment disbursement rate remains low.

The NA Vice Chairwoman, therefore, said legislative work must contribute to accelerating both the pace and effectiveness of public investment. She also urged relevant agencies to determine whether delayed projects are caused by shortcomings in implementation or by unclear or unreasonable legal provisions.

Regarding the draft Law on Derivative Commodity Transactions, she instructed the lead reviewing agency to work closely with authorities responsible for overseeing derivatives markets, including securities, monetary, and commodity derivatives, to develop a comprehensive understanding of such transactions and thoroughly assess their nature. She also called for clearly defining the regulatory responsibilities of ministries and agencies while drawing extensively on international experience to improve the draft law.

On the draft Law on Support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong suggested considering broader titles such as the "Law on Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development" or the "Law on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises" instead of the current "Law on Support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises."

She also said that support policies should clearly identify funding sources and carefully consider practical implementation conditions to avoid situations in which support measures, such as credit guarantees and financing programs, exist on paper but are ineffective in practice.

By staff writers -Translated by Anh Quan