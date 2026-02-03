Military Region 7 leaders extend Tet greetings to HCMC’s Party organization

On February 3, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong received a delegation from Military Region 7 to extend Lunar New Year greetings to the city’s Party Committee.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, commander of Military Region 7, who led the delegation, provided an overview of the region’s military and defense tasks in 2025. Lieutenant General Le Xuan The said the achievements were made possible with the support and close cooperation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, authorities, and people, including the successful organization of major events of national and regional significance.

He expressed his gratitude and extended his best wishes to the city’s leadership and the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City for good health, happiness, and new successes in the coming year.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R) receives the leader of the Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong thanked the leaders of Military Region 7 for their goodwill toward the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City. He also outlined several of the city’s key achievements over the past year, as well as its goals and development orientations for 2026 and the years ahead.

He said the city would continue to step up efforts to improve the effectiveness of governance and administration in order to maintain its role as the nation’s leading socio-economic engine and a major growth pole for the Southern region and the country as a whole.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that political stability, public order and safety, and the safeguarding of national defense and security are critical factors in the city’s development, noting the significant contributions made by Military Region 7 and other armed forces units stationed in the city.

He hoped that Military Region 7 and its affiliated units would continue to accompany the city in its pursuit of stable development in the coming time and extended his best wishes to all commanders, officers, and soldiers of Military Region 7 and their families for a joyful Lunar New Year, along with continued success in fulfilling their assigned duties.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Military Region 7 leaders extend Tet greetings to HCMC’s Party organization. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh