Heavy congestion grips HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway

A long queue of vehicles stretched from the An Phu interchange through the Phu Huu roundabout to the Long Phuoc toll plaza. Hundreds of vehicles were caught in slow-moving traffic, with congestion bringing the flow to an almost complete halt.

The gridlock on the expressway also spilled over onto connecting roads, including Mai Chi Tho, Vo Chi Cong and Vo Nguyen Giap boulevards, worsening congestion across Ho Chi Minh City's eastern gateway.

Congestion stretches through the An Phu interchange as vehicles slowly enter the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway. (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Traffic in the opposite direction, from Dong Nai to Ho Chi Minh City, was also exceptionally heavy. Bottlenecks formed near Long Thanh Bridge, the Long Phuoc toll plaza and sections undergoing expansion works, forcing many drivers to spend one to two hours covering a journey that would normally take only a few dozen minutes.

Traffic police attributed the congestion primarily to a sharp increase in travel demand during the summer holiday season, particularly on weekends when many families use private cars for leisure trips.

Ongoing construction projects and temporary lane reductions near Dong Nai Bridge have further limited the expressway's capacity, making it more susceptible to severe traffic jams during peak periods.

To ease congestion, the Expressway Traffic Police Team No. 6 under the Traffic Police Department coordinated with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police to direct traffic at major intersections.

Officers implemented alternating closures and openings of expressway access ramps at the Phu Huu roundabout and the Mai Chi Tho–Vo Nguyen Giap intersection to regulate the flow of vehicles entering the expressway.

Authorities said a long-term solution will require accelerating the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, completing the Ring Road 3 interchange and other key transport links serving the city's eastern gateway. These upgrades are expected to increase road capacity and meet rising transport demand as Long Thanh International Airport and other major infrastructure projects become operational.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong