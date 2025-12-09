80th traditional day of Military Region 7 marked in Ho Chi Minh City

A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 9 to mark the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 7 (December 10, 1945 – 2025) and to confer the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces upon the unit.

State President Luong Cuong presents the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title to Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP)

State President Luong Cuong, who also serves as Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, attended the event and delivered keynote remarks.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Tran Cam Tu, sent floral congratulations.

Addressing the ceremony, State President Luong Cuong highlighted that over the past eight decades, the armed forces of Military Region 7 have remained absolutely loyal to the Party and the fatherland, closely bonded with the people, and steadfast in overcoming all challenges. They have fought heroically and secured numerous outstanding victories, making significant contributions to national liberation and reunification and to the cause of building and safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, while also fulfilling many noble international duties.

He stressed that Military Region 7 holds a strategic and pivotal position. It is a dynamic, fast-growing region leading the country in many fields, while also being a key area where hostile forces intensify their sabotage activities.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates attend the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP)

To meet the requirements of the new period, the leader called on the Party Committee and Command of Military Region 7 to maintain absolute, direct leadership of the Party, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence in all aspects, and thoroughly grasp President Ho Chi Minh’s military ideology as well as the Party’s guidelines on military, defense, and external affairs, particularly the strategy for safeguarding the fatherland in the new situation.

State President Luong Cuong stressed the need to continue building the armed forces of Military Region 7 into a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force; enhance overall strength and combat readiness; strictly maintain combat duty routines; and intensify the management of airspace, territorial waters, border areas, external zones, cyberspace, and other strategic locations.

He also underlined the importance of promptly adjusting training curricula and methods in line with real-world conditions, promoting weapons and equipment modernization, and strengthening scientific and technological development, innovation, and digital transformation in military and defense activities.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates attend the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The President expressed his confidence that officers and soldiers of Military Region 7 will continue to uphold the region’s proud tradition of “absolute loyalty, proactivity and creativity, self-reliance and resilience, unity and determination to win,” and strive to fulfill all assigned tasks with excellence.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leadership, the leader presented the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title to Military Region 7 in recognition of their exceptional achievements in training, combat readiness, army building, and national defense.

Earlier the same day, President Cuong and delegates offered incense and flowers at the Ho Chi Minh statue and planted commemorative trees within the compound of Military Region 7.

