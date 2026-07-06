Deputy FM calls for world-class media facilities for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called for the early completion of modern media infrastructure and comprehensive support facilities to ensure domestic and international journalists can effectively cover APEC 2027.

The delegation inspects the model of major projects for the APEC Year 2027, notably the APEC Economic Leaders' Week. VNA/VNS Photo

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said this during an inspection of preparations in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang province.

Leading a working delegation of the APEC 2027 National Committee's Information and Culture Subcommittee on July 4, Hang met with leaders of An Giang province to review progress in preparations for the APEC Year 2027, notably the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, which is scheduled for November 2027 in Phu Quoc.

She commended the efforts made by the province and Sun Group in preparing key infrastructure and urged relevant agencies to further invest in state-of-the-art television broadcasting, audio-visual and command-and-control systems to meet international standards.

The Deputy FM stressed the need to quickly finalise plans for the International Press Centre, accommodation, transport means and other support services for journalists. She also instructed agencies to promptly report issues beyond their authority to the APEC 2027 National Committee for timely guidance and resolution.

According to Ms. Le Thi Thu Hang, thorough preparations will not only ensure the successful organisation of APEC 2027 events but also help showcase Vietnam as a friendly, peaceful and stable destination while promoting the cultural features and tourist attractions of Phu Quoc and An Giang to the international community.

She said that following the inspection, agencies under the Information and Culture Subcommittee would intensify coordination to implement assigned tasks on schedule and with high efficiency.

At the meeting, An Giang authorities reported that communication efforts for APEC 2027 have been stepped up, with more than 200 news reports and feature stories published each month across digital platforms and local media outlets. A bilingual Vietnamese-English APEC 2027 website has also been launched, while telecommunications and internet infrastructure at key venues and accommodation facilities is being upgraded.

Participants also discussed plans for television and radio broadcasting infrastructure, calling for early coordination with the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and relevant technical agencies from the design stage to ensure integrated systems and avoid costly adjustments during construction.

Before the meeting, the delegation inspected several major projects for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, including the APEC Convention Center, the International Press Centre, the APEC Multi-purpose Performance Hall, event venues and hotels designated to accommodate international media representatives.

VNA